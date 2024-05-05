Cristiano Ronaldo is on pace to break all records in history. Read here to find out the impressive amount of goals by CR7.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo is having an impressive run in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend will finish the season as the top scorer in the tournament and might establish a new record along the way.

Then, during the summer, CR7 can increase his total number of goals with his national team at the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. Portugal are favorites to hoist the trophy.

Although the league of Saudi Arabia is once again out of reach, due to an amazing campaign from Al Hilal without Neymar, Al Nassr might still help Ronaldo to clinch a tremendous milestone. 900 goals.

Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo is 39-years old and has scored 52 goals this season in all competitions. Retirement seems to be far away opening the door to rewrite history books.

Cristiano Ronaldo might score 1000 goals in his career (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 890 goals during his professional career. CR7 is currently the best player In the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with 32 goals, just two away of breaking the tournament’s record in a single season.

Although 900 goals is a target totally within reach, Cristiano aims higher. 1000 goals before retirement. “It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”