A new era will begin at Colorado. The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their head coach for the 2023 NFL season, but he was very close to reject them as he was wary of joining the AFC West team due to Russell Wilson's presence.

Report: Russell Wilson's presence made Sean Payton hesitate on coaching the Broncos

Sean Payton will coach the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season. After a very bad campaign with Nathaniel Hackett, they found the Super Bowl champion available as the Saints knew they had a valuable piece to trade for draft picks.

But even though everyone thought he accepted due to their quarterback, he didn't. According to Teddy Bridgewater, his former FOX teammate, Payton told him that he took the job 'in spite of Russell Wilson'. He also shared that Sean rejected the Cardinals due to Kyler Murray.

This is definitely something that Denver's front office must work during this offseason. Russell Wilson is not going anywhere after they gave him a huge contract extension and Payton will have to stick with him as quarterback as long as he coaches the Broncos.