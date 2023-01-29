Even though Jim Harbaugh rejected the Denver Broncos, the AFC West team is reportedly persisting in hiring the head coach in order to sign him for the 2023 NFL season.

The Denver Broncos have not taken very well Jim Harbaugh's initial rejection. The AFC West has made another move in order to sign the head coach and the squad persists in hiring him for the 2023 NFL campaign.

In 2022, Denver hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach. But unfortunately, their campaign was a complete disaster and he didn't even finish the season with the Broncos.

As they're looking for a new head coach, Jim Harbaugh has been their main option since Hackett's exit. He rejected them a couple of weeks ago, but the team is persisting and wants him for the next season.

Report: Broncos persist with Jim Harbaugh for the head coach job

Rejection has not been well taken by the Broncos. After firing Nathaniel Hackett, they asked Jim Harbaugh to take the job available, but he informed the AFC West team he would be returning to Michigan in 2023.

But Denver's front office didn't agree with his decision.

A couple weeks after that rejection, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner flew to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in order to meet with Harbaugh, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. He wanted to talk with the coach in person in order to try to convince him to join them in 2023.

A source close to Penner informed that he didn't make any offer to Harbaugh, but it is expected to arrive soon. The 59-year-old coach told them that, in case he decides to return to the NFL, they would be his first option, but he wants to end things correctly with the Michigan Wolverines.

There are other options for Denver, but it is clear that Jim Harbaugh is definitely their first one.