Following the Buffalo Bills' early elimination from the 2022-23 NFL playoffs, the franchise continues to make changes around head coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills' season ended way sooner than expected. Many were already talking about a hypothetical scenario where they faced the Chiefs at a neutral site in the AFC Championship Game, but Buffalo never got there.

Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals were too much for Josh Allen and company, whose Super Bowl hopes were once again destroyed before they reached the big game. The team seems to have everything to succeed, but it still has work to do.

After head coach Sean McDermott said everyone needs to improve, the coaching staff started to see changes. On Thursday, the team announced a new hiring for the upcoming 2023 season.

Bills hire new member for Sean McDermott's staff

The Bills' defensive coaching staff has a new addition as the team named Joe Danna as its new safeties coach. The position was vacant since Buffalo fired Jim Salgado last week.

Dann has been working in different coaching roles in the league since 2008, serving as defensive backs coach for the Dolphins, Jets, and Falcons before spending five seasons in different secondary roles at the Jaguars. His latest job was safeties coach at the Texans in 2022.