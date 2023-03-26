It seems like DeAndre Hopkins' time with the Arizona Cardinals could be over soon. amid his trade rumors, the NFC West team has set a shocking price on their wide receiver in order to let him leave.

Back in 2020, the Cardinals decided to give Kyler Murray a new top wide receiver. They traded David Johnson and three draft picks for DeAndre Hopkins in what everyone thought it was a great move by Arizona.

Unfortunately, this trade didn't go really well for the NFC squad. Three years later, the Cardinals are reportedly interested in trading Hopkins, but only if the right offer arrives to their front office.

What are the Cardinals asking for DeAndre Hopkins?

DeAndre Hopkins didn't live up to the expectations at Arizona. After three years with the Cardinals, the wide receiver could play for his third NFL team this year, but only if they pay what his current squad is asking for.

Accrding to Dov Kleiman, the Cardinals have set a price on Hopkins, and it is not a cheap one. Arizona could be looking for a package similar to what the 49ers paid for Christian McCaffrey as they are asking for 2nd and 3rd round picks for the wide receiver.

Unfortunately, those teams interested in Hopkins are not really comfortable with what Arizona is asking for him. Reports say that, if the Cardinals stick to deir demands, it is unlikely that any team trade for the 30-year-old wide receiver.