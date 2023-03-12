Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson played for 10 years for the Cincinnati Bengals and he took advantage of the team by living in their stadium, which he claims helped him to save about 83% of his salary.

Most NFL players struggle to have stable financial health, but Chad 'Ochocinco' is not one of them. The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver claims he saved 83% of his salary by living the team's stadium and taking other surprising actions.

Chad Johnson, also known as Chad 'Ochocinco', was a remarkable wide receiver. He had seven seasons with more then 1,000 receiving yards with the Bengals and he's remembered as a huge star by the team's fans.

During his time with Cincinnati, the former wide receiver was not one of the best-paid players in the roster. For this reason, Chad knew he had to save his money and think about his life after football.

Chad 'Ochocinco' bought fake jewelry and lived in Bengals' stadium to save his NFL salary

It is known that most NFL players struggle to keep their finances healthy after their football career is over. Fortunately for Chad 'Ochocinco', he anticipated this situation and saved a lot of money while being a member of the Bengals' organization.

According to the former wide receiver, he took advantage of the Bengals' facilities to save up to 83% of his salary. Johnson revealed he lived in the Paul Brown Stadium for two years to avoid paying rent and also eat the food the team offered to the players.

“You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn’t want to spend no money,” Johnson told Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ show earlier this month. “What’s the point? Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?

“Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system. What’s the point? I was so locked in. It wasn’t about having my own space.”

'Ochocinco' also claims he only bought fake jewelry during the end of his career, as he didn't see the point of buying unnecessarily expensive things to show everyone he had the money to do so.

“There is nothing I can buy that’s bigger than my name alone,” Johnson said. "Everybody is caught up in image, and looking a certain way, being rich. It’s pointless.”