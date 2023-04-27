The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are targeting a superstar wide receiver. Read here to check out the details.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are the defending champions with a real chance of building a dynasty. However, in a very crowded AFC, the Buffalo Bills will probably be their biggest rival to achieve that goal.

The names at the quarterback position in that conference are just stacking. Aaron Rodgers (Jets), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore, if he stays), Justin Herbert (Chargers), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville), Russell Wilson (Denver), Tua Tagovailoa (Denver) or Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders). All that in a list which already includes Mahomes and Josh Allen.

So, in order to make a Super Bowl run, teams need a stellar roster surrounding these franchise quarterbacks. That's why, according to new information, the Chiefs and the Bills might be in a thrilling race to trade for a wide receiver. It would be a major splash in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills could trade for star wide receiver

According to former player Adam 'Pacman' Jones, many of his sources around the league tell him that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are the front runners to acquire DeAndre Hopkins. "My sources just hit me and said Bills and KC...my sources said...that something might happen."

This report became a hit during Pacman's participation in the Pat McAfee Show and he went further by saying that, if a trade was in place, it could very well be put in place on Draft Day (April 27).

During the last weeks, the Chiefs were linked to Odell Beckham Jr, but the wide receiver ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Even after losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes was the leader of an explosive offense. Just imagine if DeAndre Hopkins arrives.

In the case of the Bills, they seem to be just one step away from the Super Bowl. Though Stefon Diggs is definitely their primary receiver, DeAndre Hopkins could make them have the best WR tandem in the NFL. Then, the sky would be the limit for Josh Allen.