The Chiefs had to sweat, but ultimately got the upper hand over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. After the hard-fought victory, a Kansas City player decided it was the right moment to hang them up.

The expectations on Super Bowl LVII were through the roof, and neither the Chiefs nor the Eagles failed to deliver. In the end, it was Kansas City who got the upper hand, but Philadelphia also put on a show.

In one of the most evenly-matched Super Bowls in recent memory, only a field goal made the difference between these incredible teams. Both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts had a night to remember, though the ending was much better for the Chiefs star.

Kansas City ran the clock before Harrison Butker put the game 38-35, leaving only eight seconds left for the Eagles to attempt an unlikely comeback. As Hurts' final pass fell short, jubilant scenes took over the State Farm Stadium. In those celebrations, a Chiefs player decided it was the perfect way to call it a career.

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne retires after Super Bowl LVII victory

Following the Chiefs' win over the Eagles, veteran quarterback Chad Henne announced on social media that he's stepping away from the NFL after 13 years. "Calling it a career. Capping it off with a Bud Light and another ring!," he wrote on Instagram.

Henne, 37, entered the NFL in 2008, when he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins as a second-round pick. After four years in South Beach, he moved to Jacksonville and spent five seasons with the Jaguars before joining the Chiefs in 2017.

It was this season where his value as backup became clearer, as Henne successfuly took over for an injured Mahomes during the Divisional Round win over the Jaguars. Now, the Chiefs will have to look for another backup to the greatest quarterback in the league.