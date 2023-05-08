The NFC East holds one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Micah Parsons, star of the Dallas Cowboys, was caught wearing a Philadelphia jersey and of course the fans of the Lonely Star attacked him for it.

Micah Parsons is seen as the future of the Dallas Cowbys. He was selected with the 12th-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he became a key piece to improve the team's defense.

It is known that NFL players usually support all the teams of their cities, no matter the sport. However, Micah Parsons decided to wear a Philadelphia 76ers jersey, and of course fans are questioning his loyalty.

The linebacker showed up to Game 4 of the NBA's Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics wearing a No. 0 Tyrese Maxey jersey. Fans attacked him for their rivalry against the Eagles, but Parsons defended himself by saying that the player he supports is from Texas.