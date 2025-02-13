Where to watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Al Ahli willface off against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr for the Matchday 20 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the United States can watch the action live, with coverage available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr remain determined to close the gap at the top of the standings. After Al Hilal’s draw narrowed the deficit to six points, Al Ittihad’s win pushed their lead to 49 points—eight more than Al Nassr’s 41.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad will aim for their fifth consecutive victory as they face Al Ahli, who sit just three points behind them with 38. Al Ahli are eager to climb the standings and will view a win against a higher-placed rival as a prime opportunity to gain ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al Ahli vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Ahli will take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 20 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, February 13. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Merih Demiral of Al Ahli – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

see also Diego Forlan claims he’s better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in one key aspect

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Ahli and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, DirecTV Stream.