The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of free agents this offseason, but one that may not receive enough attention is in the offensive line. Now, the front office made a decision to keep a starter for the last three years in the team.

The Dallas Cowboys have important decisions to make in the coming days. Regarding their free agents, they have names like Tony Pollard they don’t want to lose. Another situation to follow is Ezekiel Elliott’s massive contract, although this time is about the offensive line.

Dallas have been known for their strength in that area for a long time. Despite some struggles mainly before last season, they still have talented pieces there. The anchor of that unit is undoubtedly right guard Zack Martin.

The other star that appears as a future Hall of Famer is Tyron Smith. Unfortunately the left tackle had a ton of injuries, so his continuity in the franchise will largely depend on a restructured deal. But there is a young replacement that is also set to become a free agent.

Who is the player the Dallas Cowboys intend to keep?

The Cowboys have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL finding gems after the draft. This case obviously doesn’t compare to other examples such as Tony Romo, although it is very valuable for the position he plays. On this occasion it is the offensive tackle Terence Steele the player they want to retain.

Dallas is ready to place the second-round tender on Steele to keep him in the Cowboys, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That’s because the offensive tackle will only be a restricted free agent for having three accrued seasons. Other rivals can still make offers to him, but Dallas have the option to match them. The contract would be worth 4.3 million dollars.

Steele got to the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2020 to add depth in training camp. However, the injuries they had gave him the chance to start right away. His rookie season wasn’t a good one mainly for all the missing pieces, including quarterback Dak Prescott. But his development solidified him as a stable element. Something to remind is that the OT tore his ACL in week 13.