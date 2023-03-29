The Dallas Cowboys had a great offseason so far especially with the favorable trades they made, but there was still one spot with room to be improved. That’s exactly what they did with their new signing.

The NFL free agency doesn’t always have the Cowboys as an active franchise. However, that changed this year with a series of very interesting moves to help their Super Bowl chances. On Tuesday, Dallas added yet another piece to have a complete roster.

This offseason was kind of an exception to the rule regarding how the team approached this part of the year. Instead of just signing veterans to add depth as they usually do, they went ahead and concreted two trades that made them immediately better.

Getting cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts was a great addition. Although they didn’t stop there because they got wide receiver Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans. Today, they added a player needed on defense.

Dallas Cowboys get help on defense with free agent signing

Dallas made the right moves this offseason to keep their best unit intact. Extending both safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch were the first steps, with the Gilmore trade making the defense even more dangerous. But there was still a part of the team that needed improvement.

The Cowboys have just signed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.165 million in salary with a bonus of $152,500, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. This is a smart move since he already played in the team last year after being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders mid-season to help the run defense up the middle. Hankins played seven games for the Cowboys including the playoffs.