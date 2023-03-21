The Dallas Cowboys had a great offseason so far with the addition of important starters, but they aren’t done making moves to improve their roster. Now, they signed a two-time Super Bowl champion that played for the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Free agency had a lot of interesting transactions going on last week, although the next wave of players to find new teams is coming up. The Dallas Cowboys were one of the franchises that should be highlighted, and they just added another piece in the form of a two-time Super Bowl champion.

This part of the year is when Jerry Jones doesn’t make a ton of noise, but this time was the exception. Dallas were able to complete two trades that increased their chances to win the title without giving up too much in those decisions.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was the first one to arrive that way, later joined by wide receiver Brandin Cooks. They also retained important impending free agents like Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson. On Tuesday Jones signed yet another player.

Dallas Cowboys sign Elliott’s replacement

The Cowboys made a big decision last week that was expected. That was the release of Ezekiel Elliott after seven seasons in the franchise. Elliott appears third in Cowboys history regarding yards gained on the ground, although his recent production wasn’t good enough.

Dallas signed running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. The running back isn’t a marquee signing, so his role will be just adding depth at the position behind franchise tagged Tony Pollard.

Jones was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but never lived up to the expectations. His best season was in 2020, when he finished with 978 rushing yards in 14 games. However, last year saw him play just six games with Kansas City. The best thing of his resume is winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and the Chiefs despite not being a meaningful piece in those offenses.