Davante adams and Derek Carr have a very strong friendship. Unfortunately, the rumors say that the quarterback may leave for 2023 and of course the wide receiver is involved in that conversation too.

It is known that Davante Adams decided to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in order to be alongside Derek Carr again. But as the rumors about the quarterback's exit grow, everyone is wondering if the wide receiver will follow him or if he'll stay with the AFC West squad.

At the end of the 2021 season, the Raiders made a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. They took Aaron Rodgers' favorite target and moved him to Las Vegas as Davante Adams wanted to play again with Derek Carr after their college years.

But now, things have changed a lot. Raiders will listen to trade offers for Derek Carr after a very dissapointing 2022 campaign. Adams has been also involved in the talk as he might feel uncomfortable playing without his best friend.

Will Davante Adams play for the Raiders in 2023 even without Derek Carr?

Davante Adams took the decision in 2021 to move to Las Vegas mostly for Derek Carr. They played together in college and had a great QB-WR connection, which both wanted to had again in the NFL.

Unfortunately, their reunion might not las as long as they thought it would. According to reports, the Raiders will listen this offseason to trade offers for Derek Carr, leaving Adams without his best friend.

But this seems to not have an impact on Davante Adams at all.

Even though he wants to play more years with Derek Carr, he has revealed his plans for 2023. The wide receiver was directly asked if he would play for Las Vegas even if his friend isn't.

"Yeah, absolutely," Adams said, via RaidersWire. "Like I said, I wouldn't have ended up here originally probably if Derek [Carr] wasn't here, but it doesn't necessarily mean that I won't be here in the event that he's not here."