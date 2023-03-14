It didn't take too long for David Montgomery to find a new squad. After becoming a free agent this year, the running back completely forgot about the Chicago Bears and signed with one of their NFC North rivals.

NFL News: David Montgomery turns his back on Bears and signs with their NFC North rivals

David Montgomery is staying in the NFC North. After not getting a contract extension from the Chicago Bears, the running back decided to sign with one of their biggest rivals in the Division in a very unexpected move.

In 2019, the Bears selected David Montgomery with the 73rd-overall draft pick. He suprised everybody and the fans really liked him, but the team's front office though otherwise.

Once his rookie contract expired, Montgomery became a free agent in 2023. The team was not interested in giving him a contract extension, so the running back decided to prove his value with one of their NFC North rivals.

David Montgomery signs with Bears' NFC North rivals

The Chicago Bears won't continue with David Montgomery as their starting running back. He ran for 801 yards in 201 attempts, while Khalil Herbert had 731 yards, but in 129 carries.

According to reports, Montgomery wanted a huge contract extension to continue at Chicago, but the Bears were not really interested in it as Herbert had a remarkable season.

However, the Bears will see Montgomery again very soon. The running back will join the Detroit Lions, their NFC North rivals, in a 3-year, $18 million contract, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

This move makes a lot of sense for Detroit. Rumors say they won't be able to retain Jamaal Williams, who is a pending free agent, and want to build a strong running back tandem with D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery in 2023.