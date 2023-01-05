The main priotity for the football world nowadays is Damar Hamlin's health. The Buffalo Bills safety woke up after two days from his cardiac arrest and doctors have now revealed his first words after this tragic incident.

Damar Hamlin's first words after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17's MNF

According to doctors, Damar Hamlin asked for a paper to write down his first thoughts after the cardiac arrest. He asked them who won the Bills-Bengals game. "Yes, you won. You've won the game of life," they responded.

Doctors have also informed that it seems like there's no neurological damage on Damar Hamlin after the first tests. They'll keep him under review in order to let him recover his full health.