The Miami Dolphins have some news for Tua Tagovailoa that could be not very well taken by him. The AFC East team has signed a new quarterback for the upcoming campaign to put extra pressure on their 2020 1st-round pick.

Tagovailoa's NFL career has been an absolute rollercoaster. He was selected with the 5th-overall pick in the 2020 Draft, but unfortunately he has not performed at the level the Dolphins expected from him.

For the 2023 season, the team's front office has made multiple changes and wants to succeed. They are set to continue with Tua Tagovailoa as starter, but things could take a sharp turn during the campaign.

Dolphins sign veteran quarterback to pressure Tua Tagovailoa

The free agency market has started for some players and teams are trying to sign the best pieces available. In this case, the Dolphins added a new quarterback in order to put extra pressure on Tua Tagovailoa.

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced the arrival of Mike White, former Cowboys and Jets player. The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $8 million contract ($4.5 million guaranteed).

White is not expected to be the starter, but he could fight for the role as he did at New York. Also, Tagovailoa's contract extension is giving the front office a hard time, so his future is not completely secure at Miami.