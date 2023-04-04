Foster Moreau is dealing with the most important fight of his life against cancer. After being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, he returned to the New Orleans Saints facilities to finish his physical with them.

While doing his routine physical with the New Orleans Saints, the team's medical staff found something unusual in Foster Moreau. The tight end was diagnosed with cancer, but he decided to return with the NFC South squad and finish what he started.

Foster Moreau entered the league in 2019 with the 137th-overall pick (4th round). He was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as they needed a new tight end for the team.

In four seasons with the Raiders, Moreau registered 91 receptions for 1,107 yards (61 games played). However, the team decided to release him after the 2022 campaign and he's a free agent as of today.

Foster Moreau completes his trials with Saints after cancer diagnosis

Foster Moreau should be an inspiration for everyone. After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, he searched for a new team and had a physical trial with the Saints on March, but something really unexpected happened during his routine.

The team's medical staff found a Hodgkin's lymphoma in Moreau's body. The tight end couldn't end the trial, but he returned two months later to finish his physical with the Saints despite the cancer.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me," Moreau tweeted. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football At this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I'm grateful for the support and thankful for [the] people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

Fan Nation reported this Tuesday that any team interested in signing Moreau could add him and put him on the non-football injury list until he recovers and leaves cancer behind.