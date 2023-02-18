Geno Smith would be one of the top quarterbacks available in free agency after his great 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pete Carroll made a crucial decision in the offseason. The head coach traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then gave the starting job to Geno Smith over Drew Lock. In an incredible turn of events, the offense ignited and the Seahawks suddenly clinched a ticket to the NFL playoffs.

After Russell Wilson went to the Broncos, nobody expected to see the Seattle Seahawks in the postseason. It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for head coach Pete Carroll considering the quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl victory was gone.

Now, after the success of Geno Smith with the Seattle Seahawks, the quarterback might have a very intriguing suitor. Read here to find out all the details about the quarterback's future towards free agency.

Geno Smith could leave the Seattle Seahawks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Well, there's one man who has ignited all this controversy. Dave Canales left his job as quarterbacks coach with the Seattle Seahawks and is the new offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He replaces Byron Leftwich in a system which no longer will have Tom Brady after his retirement.

For many experts, Dave Canales was crucial to revive the career of Geno Smith in Seattle. So, considering the Bucs are looking for a new franchise quarterback, Canales might make a push for Smith to leave the Seahawks and sign with Tampa. As a free agent, Geno Smith is hoping for a massive multi-year deal.

Of course, this hasn't go unnoticed in the Seahawks' front office. "Obviously, Dave has a great relationship with Drew (Lock) and Geno. He did a great job working with Geno. Free agency doesn't start until the middle of March, so there's a huge period here where we have time to work through things" said general manager John Schneider in a report by Seattle Sports 710AM.

This unexpected turn of events, with Dave Canales signing to work for head coach Todd Bowles in Tampa, could produce a tremendous domino effect for Geno Smith. The quarterback is 32-years old waiting for the biggest, and maybe last contract of his career. A new suitor like the Bucs would definitely help his cause.

With Tampa Bay looming in the horizon, the Seattle Seahawks and John Schneider have to strike a deal before March 15th in order to prevent a huge offer for Geno Smith as a free agent. "Good talks so far (about Geno's contract). We're in it. We're just trying to figure out what's best and we'll do what's right."