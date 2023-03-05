After Daniel Jones asked to be paid as a top quarterback in the NFL, the Giants have made a final decision on him. Read here to check out the details.

Last season, the Giants were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. Thanks to a 9-7 record, New York reached the playoffs for the first time in six years. Then, in the Wild Card round, they pulled a major upset at Minnesota eliminating the Vikings. Though they lost in the Divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles, the future seems bright.

Considering this remarkable performance, Brian Daboll won the award as NFL Coach of the Year. The franchise turnoaround was simply amazing. In his debut as head coach, Daboll gave the Giants their first winning season in seven years and their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI.

However, even with this great rebuilding process, Daniel Jones sparked controversy asking to be paid more than $45 million per year. Now, just a few days before the quarterback carousel in free agency, the New York Giants have made a decision. Read here to check out the details.

New York Giants make final decision on Daniel Jones

The New York Giants won't offer Daniel Jones a multi-year deal on a $45 million basis. At the moment, even with Jones' progress during last season's run, that amount of money is just out of the question. The Giants believe he is the future, but not at that price.

So, if Daniel Jones doesn't accept a contract with less money by Tuesday, the New York Giants will franchise tag him. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Giants have this alternative in sight and Daniel Jones would get $32 million to stay with the team at least in 2023.

Prior to the 2022 season, the New York Giants decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones' contract. The problem was that no one expected a breaktrough performance from the quarterback raising his market value. However, the front office doesn't believe Daniel Jones is in the $48 million-tier.

Daniel Jones is 25-years old and posted solid, but not spectacular numbers during the 2022 season. 3205 yards, 15 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. Of course, he was the leader in the Giants' comeback to the playoffs. The big question for the franchise is if that was enough to pay him as a top quarterback in the NFL. For the moment, it doesn't seem that way.