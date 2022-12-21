Apparently, the Green Bay Packers' offense didn't watch film together, which led to miscues and poor communication. So, Mike Florio blamed Aaron Rodgers for this.

It's been a tough season for the Green Bay Packers. They got off to a slow start, especially offensively, which wasn't a surprise considering they had lost two key pieces in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Also, Aaron Rodgers skipped training camp for the first time in his career, which seemed kind of odd as he had to develop chemistry with his new receiving corps. Moreover, Matt LaFleur confirmed that the offense didn't watch film together until last month or so.

That's why NBC Sports' Mike Florio took a massive shot at Rodgers for not even trying to create some rapport with his rookies. He claims he deliberately intimidated them instead of trying to be a leader.

NFL Analyst Rips Aaron Rodgers Over Failed Leadership

(via ProFootballTalk)

"It was Rodgers who stayed away from all of the offseason program, but for a cameo appearance in connection with the mandatory minicamp. And it was Rodgers who didn’t gather his new corps of receivers for informal workouts, like so many other quarterbacks do on an annual basis.

For as smart as Rodgers is (or at least pretends to be), it’s amazing he didn’t realize that young players who literally grew up watching his exploits (Watson was only 11 when Rodgers won his only Super Bowl, and Doubs was only 10) needed to get to know him before getting comfortable around him. Instead, and by all appearances, Rodgers opted to be absent and aloof and perhaps even standoffish in the early days of their NFL experience.

Then training camp started, Rodgers showed up with his Arthur Shelby haircut, and Watson and Doubs had to try to perform while also being naturally in awe of their new quarterback — and also probably a little (or more than a little) intimidated and even afraid of him."

Given Rodgers' well-documented character issues, this isn't a far-fetched take at all. He should've known better, and it's no coincidence that the offense started to click as soon as they started studying and getting ready as a unit.