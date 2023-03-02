It looks like the New York Jets would have a clear path to trade for Aaron Rodgers if he decides to leave the Packers, since one of his reported suitors may have pulled out.

The future of Aaron Rodgers continues to be a talking point in the NFL. Like it or not, it makes sense. Not only because we're talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but also about a storied franchise like the Packers.

Even though he signed a contract extension just a year ago, Rodgers put his future in question after a complicated 2022 season. At 39, the four-time MVP is considering whether it's time to hang them up or if he just needs to leave Green Bay.

In the meantime, many potential suitors have already emerged. However, the New York Jets would be the strongest candidate to acquire his services as the Las Vegas Raiders have apparently decided to consider other options.

NFL Rumors: Raiders pull out of Aaron Rodgers' pursuit

"Ziegler and McDaniels have apparently agreed that they won’t be in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, if he does decide he does not want to return to Green Bay," Vic Tafur of The Athletic wrote on Twitter. "The Raiders just have too many holes on their roster to trade high picks for a 39-year-old QB."

Las Vegas has been heavily linked with Rodgers since Derek Carr left, something that had a lot to do with Davante Adams' presence and the Raiders' desire to win. However, it's also true they'd have to give up too much for an aging quarterback. Josh McDaniels also seemed to end the Rodgers rumors by saying they're looking for a long-term solution at quarterback.

“I think there’s always urgency at that position,” McDaniels said of the QB spot. “Look, the goal for us eventually is to have somebody that’s going to be here for a long time. You see the teams that are having success right now in our league, I would say in our conference, and specifically in our division, they’re young players that were drafted by their clubs and they’re being developed there under the same continuity.”