Las Vegas Raiders are definitely starting a new era, so expensive veterans are often on the move in that situation. This time it was tight end Darren Waller who was traded to the New York Giants. But star running back Josh Jacobs didn’t like the transaction.

Las Vegas are starting over with Jimmy Garoppolo as the quarterback. The former New England Patriots player has a connection with head coach Josh McDaniels from the time spent together in that franchise. The veteran can be an efficient passer within a well-rounded system, but he won’t have a top target.

New York Giants were the team that completed the move. For all the injuries the tight end had lately it doesn’t sound bad to get a third-round pick in return. Regardless of what they got from him there was one player who didn’t enjoy the move made by the front office.

Josh Jacobs responds to the Raiders trading Darren Waller

The Raiders had to make contract maneuvers this offseason with the RB being their main priority. Jacobs led the league with 1653 rushing yards, although that wasn’t enough to grant him an extension far into the future. He instead received the franchise tag from the team, meaning he will earn around 10 million if they don’t reach an agreement.

Jacobs was quick to give his opinion about the trade. As it could be expected, he wasn’t in favor of it. In a simple message he expressed his thoughts saying: “Sh… sad fr”. The offense still has DaVante Adams at wide receiver, so it’s not that the running will have to carry the team. His next concern will be whether he is going to play under the tag or not. If he doesn’t receive a better offer he might be even more critical according to what he said a bit over a month ago.