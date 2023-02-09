Josh Jacobs is definitely a player to follow this offseason. He's set to leave the Las Vegas Raiders, but now the running back has sent a message to their front office amid his possible exit from the team.

The offseason will be key for the Las Vegas Raiders. They must have a conversation with Josh Jacobs to see if the running back will continue with them, but now he has sent a message to the team's front office that may change their thoughts on his possible exit.

With the 2022 NFL season over for the Raiders, Jacobs became a free-agent after his 4-year contract ended. He is one of the best running backs nowadays, so he wants to play somewhere that recognizes his value.

Of course every player has a special love for his first team, but sometimes it's impossible for both parties to reach an agreement and continue, so now Jacobs has sent the Raiders a message about his continuity.

Josh Jacobs gets real on the possibility of leaving the Raiders

The running back's free-agency class this year is very attractive. Josh Jacobs is one of those players who has ended his contract, so he may leave the team that gave him the opportunity to play in the NFL.

But now, he has sent the team's front office a message about the possibility of leaving and the Raiders must be thrilled with it.

"I mean for me, I've got the Raiders seal tatted on me. It's always something that I wanted to be a part of," Jacobs said Thursday on Good Morning Football."I want to give back to win and change the culture to get the winning mentality and things like that, I'm fully invested in that.

"I mean I just bought a house in Vegas, it's definitely a place that I want to be."

Although he wants to stay, the Raiders are looking for a win-win deal. It won't be easy as they're trying to get a top veteran quarterback and they must think about the salary cap in order to sign those pieces that could lead them to success in 2023.