The Baltimore Ravens are at the center stage with their quarterback situation. Their contract talks with Lamar Jackson are one of the main topics right now, but the quarterback got mad about one report. Check out the answer he posted on social media.

The NFL could have a massive transaction if the New York Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers, although he may not be the only former MVP changing teams. Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with the Ravens is the other move that can shake up the league.

Baltimore have been negotiating with the player for over a year. In the end, they decided to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last week. This decision means other teams are allowed to talk to the quarterback, but the Ravens have the right to match any offer that Jackson accepts.

The guaranteed money is the main issue between them. Although this extension has been very different from others since the QB is representing himself. There are also conflictive reports regarding what Baltimore offered him.

Lamar Jackson tweets about his contract extension

There have been a lot of things said around the offers made to Jackson by the Ravens. He seems to be looking for a similar fully guaranteed deal like the one Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns, but it doesn’t appear that will happen with this franchise. While some think the team gave him massive contract figures, the player disagrees.

It was a tweet by Baltimore Beatdown saying Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Jackson received an offer of 200 million guaranteed what prompted his response. The report itself mentioned a different structure: “$133 million guaranteed. The contract also had injury guarantees that brought them to $175 million and it then had a springing guarantee that could’ve brought the value for the guaranteed money of the contract to $200 million”, said Schefter.

Jackson then responded with some tweets referring also to the criticism he receives for not having an agent. The talks around his future team will continue for all the potential effects a trade could have in the league. Here’s his response on Twitter with a curious GIF.