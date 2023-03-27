Lamar Jackson doesn't want to continue playing for the Baltimore Ravens. For this reason, the quarterback has now reached an AFC team in order to look for a trade to get him out of his current squad.

Lamar Jackson is doing everything he can to leave the Baltimore Ravens. With the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, the quarterback is looking for possible landing spots, and now he has found his new favorite team in the AFC to be traded to this year.

The Ravens gave some bad news to Lamar Jackson earlier this month. After not reaching an agreement for a long-term deal, Baltimore decided to put the non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback, something that didn't make happy at all.

Fortunately for Jackson, this type of tag lets him negotiate with other teams. He has reached multiple squads in order to convince them to trade for him, but there's one favorite in his list to play for in 2023.

Two first-round picks is a high price to pay for any squad, but Lamar Jackson could be worthy of them. It won't be easy for the quarterback to find a landing spot, but he could also reduce his contract expectations in order to convince them to complete the trade.

Several teams have closed their doors to Lamar Jackson as they think two first-round picks are really expensive. However, he's reaching out others in order to seek a trade.

According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, Malik Mill, a close friend to Lamar Jackson, reached Robert Kraft in order to tell him that the quarterback is interested in playing for the Patriots.

The Patriots owner gave a shocking answer to Mill. Kraft said that Bill Belichick, the team's head coach, would have the last word on the matter. As of today, they have given their support to Mac Jones as quarterback, but could they be interested in a change for 2023?