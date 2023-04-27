Lamar Jackson's drama is officially over. After looking for a long-term contract for months, the quarterback has now reached an agreement with an AFC team in a move that has shaken the entire NFL.
The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player has received what he was looking for. Earlier this year, the Baltimore Ravens decided to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, avoiding to offer him a long-term deal.After searching for a long time for a team willing to offer him a juicy contract, Jackson has already found one. This shocking deal will make him the highest-paid NFL player, right over Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Lamar Jackson receives huge offer from AFC team for a long-term deal
Lamar Jackson finally got what he was looking for. The quarterback wanted a long-term deal, but the Baltimore Ravens refused to give him one this year and place the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.
This type of tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams. The interested club had to give two first-round picks to the Ravens to sign him, a high price to pay for any franchise.
Jackson definitely looked for a team willing to trade for him, but several clubs rejected him. For this reason, the Ravens decided to give Jackson what he wanted and offered him a long-term deal.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Baltimore and Lamar Jackson agreed to a contract extension. The AFC North team will make the quarterback the highest-paid player, surpassing Jalen Hurts' 5-year, $255 million deal.Once Rapoport released the news, the Ravens made it official. According to the NFL Insider, Lamar Jackson has agreed to a 5-year, $260 million deal . The contract includes $185 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $52 million, per Spotrac.