Even though he was evidently frustrated and constantly cursing at the sidelines, Mac Jones denies the rumors of a rift between him and Matt Patricia.

It’s been a tough year offensively for the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick didn’t bring in anyone to replace Josh McDaniels, and their offense has been tough to watch, predictable, and less-than-impressive more often than not.

Mac Jones hasn’t looked all that great, either.This screen-pass-loaded, run-heavy offense has taken a toll on his numbers and the narratives around him. And sometimes, it’s evident that they need more of him than just being a game manager.

That’s why most people understood his frustration. He was spotted cursing at the sidelines multiple times, which is why fans and analysts speculated that he had some issues with Matt Patricia’s play-calling.

NFL News: Mac Jones Says There’s No Frustration With Matt Patricia’s Play-Calling

“No. The biggest thing is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys,” Jones said after the game. “Today, thought we all did a good job trying to play the next play, play the next series and Matt did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so that we can win.”

“Sometimes, it might be this thing that people don’t know about, like the quick passes for whatever reason and that’s our game plan,” Jones explained. “We knew what we had to do to win and he called a great game and stayed calm. He’s a calm person, very stoic. We’re just going to continue to grow together and do what we can to win games.”

Jones can be as politically correct as he wants to be, but it’s clear that Matt Patricia isn’t built for this job. He failed miserably as a head coach, and his offensive play-calling looks exactly like what happens when DCs call the plays in practice.

Simply put, the Pats aren’t going anywhere with this offense, and Belichick should’ve known better than this. Once again, his stubbornness has gotten in the way of the team, as he just won’t backpedal and admit that he made a mistake, and they - do - need an Offensive Coordinator.