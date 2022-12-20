It was a tough weekend for the New England Patriots. However, QB Mac Jones still trusts the team's ability to bounce back and finish the season strong.

The New England Patriots may have suffered one of the most humiliating losses in NFL history this weekend. They dropped the ball — both literally and figuratively — and went home empty-handed after a hard-fought game with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It seems like Bill Belichick's team just can't catch a break this season. Their physical and pesky defense hasn't been as dominant as always, and their offense has been fairly inconsistent all year long.

But even though things don't seem to be going their way, second-year quarterback Mac Jones still trusts his team's ability to put all those woes behind them and finish the season on a high note.

NFL News: Mac Jones Claims Patriots Won't Fall Apart

“I feel like we have a very mature group of people. We’re all playing for each other, which is the most important part,” Jones told the Boston Herald. “You have to stick to the process, and the wins will come. That’s great advice from Slater; just come together."

“There’s a lot of things we could fall apart from but we’re not going to do that,” the QB continued. “We’re going to come together and finish as strong as we can. That starts with this week.”

Pats Won't Give Up So Easily

The Pats have a tough challenge ahead of them next week as they'll face the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Even so, Jones claims they'll be ready to go out there and compete at the highest level:

“Yeah, I think it’s a mentality. It’s all part of your mental game. Whether you win or lose, how do you come out the next week?” asked Jones. “Some weeks it’s harder to do than others, but this one especially. (So we have to) just flip the switch, and just roll through. Now, we’re onto the next week. It’s the same process every week.”

The Pats are sitting at a 7-7 record and cannot afford any other setback if they want to make the playoffs. They're currently tied with the Jets and trailing the Dolphins, but the Jaguars, Raiders, Browns, and Steelers are also closing in on them.