The 2022 NFL season was definitely not the best for Matthew Stafford. The quarterback got injured and had to sit for almost half of the campaign. Now, with the Los Angeles Rams eliminated, the most common question is: will he stay with the team even if Sean McVay leaves?

Stafford suffered several injuries during the 2022 NFL season. After Week 11, the Rams decided to put him on IR after he was diagnosed with a spinal contusion, ending his campaign earlier than he thought.

With the team eliminated, of course the fans are asking for some changes for the 2023 season. Now, the quarterback has addressed the rumors about his possible exit if Sean McVay decides to leave his head coach job.

Will Mathew Stafford continue with the Los Angeles Rams even if Sean McVay leaves?

Matthew Stafford is definitely an elite quarterback. He proved his value during the 2021 campaign when he managed to guide the Rams to the Super Bowl LVI and get the victory over the Bengals.

Unfortunately, injuries didn't leave him during the next season. First it was a shoulder problem, but then in Week 11 he got a spinal contusion that ended his campaign by putting him on IR.

The Rams had a final 5-12 record this 2022 season, which leads to the big question: which changes will the team make to get this campaign behind? Well, Matthew Stafford won't be included in that list.

The 34-year-old quarterback talked about his future and revealed he won't leave the Rams even if Sean McVay does. Stafford said that his continuity won't depend on the head coach's decision during the next offseason.

According to reports, McVay could leave the Rams for the 2023 campaign to become football analyst. As of today, there's only one thing for certain: Stafford will stay with LA no matter what.