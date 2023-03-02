Mike McCarthy will take over the play-calling role with the Dallas Cowboys. The head coach has now surprised everybody with a revelation on how his offense will work from now on.

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. This led to Mike McCarthy taking control of the play-calling for the upcoming season.

According to reports, McCarthy was not very comfortable with Moore's in-game decisions. But now, the head coach will take full responsibility for what happens with the offense and he's loving it.

Mike McCarthy confesses which is the Cowboys' real strength

According to McCarthy, Moore didn't want to run the ball, which he asked him to do multiple times. "Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up," the head coach said, via the Dallas Morning News, "but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense.

"I think when you're a coordinator, you know but you're in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you're a little more in tune with (everything). I don't desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we've got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that's what we'll do because we have a really good defense."

It seems like from now on, the Cowboys will use their running backs more, which could benefit Dak Prescott. The quarterback really struggled in 2022 and he was the most intercepted quarterback of the entire league.