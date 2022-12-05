Odell Beckham Jr is being tempted by multiple teams to return to action, but it seems he is only focused on playing with a top team in the playoffs. Check here which team he will visit.

Apparently Odell Beckham Jr is going to play in the 2022 NFL Season, at least in the playoffs or part of the postseason since his upcoming next team is going to reach that stage.

The Rams don't need Odell anymore, plus they won't play in the upcoming postseason with so many injured players and their bad record isn't enough.

Odell Beckham Jr is one of the most talented wide receivers in the free agency, although it was reported that he was asking for a lot of money to play again, it seems that someone is willing to pay.

Which team will Odell Beckham Jr visit on Monday?

The Sunday' NFL games were special, most of the teams that were expected to win did and one of them was the Dallas Cowboys 54-19 against the Colts. That team, the Cowboys, will be the ones that will welcome Odell Beckham Jr on Monday, December 5 in what could be a visit to formalize his contract with the team.

Jerry Jones about Odell Beckham Jr. visit: "He’s got a busy day. At the end of the day, we’ll have a good feel of where we’re going. … I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him". (@johnmachota).

Odell Beckham Jr is likely to play a couple of weeks during the playoffs, but the Cowboys' curse is bigger than him. Although things could be different in 2022 for them.

The last time Beckham Jr played in the playoffs things ended well and badly for him, his knee hurt again but he won a Super Bowl with the Rams.