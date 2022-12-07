Odell Beckham Jr. is the most attractive free agent nowadays. Unfortunately, it has been revealed that he has a major 'red flag' that could keep the Buffalo Bills away from signing him.

The 2022 NFL regular season is ending and also the time for Odell Beckham Jr. to decide where he's going to play. Unfortunately, the wide receiver has a big 'red flag' on him that could keep the Buffalo Bills away from signing him.

The Bills are seen, as today, as the favorite team to win the Super Bowl LVII despite Von Miller's injury. They have a great group and they have been very dominant lately, but it seems like there's still a missing piece in their roster.

In recent days, the rumors said that Odell Beckham Jr. could be joining the Bills. But now things might have changed as he has a big 'red flag' that might scare Buffalo away.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'red flag': Why are the Bills scared of signing him?

Odell Beckham Jr. is definitely one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but a torn ACL is not an easy injury to overcome. He has received medical clearance, but he has a big condition for the three teams that are interested in his services.

According to Sports Illustrated, Odell Beckham Jr. is set to decide where he's going to play this week. But he's not willing to show the teams he's ready. The wide receiver says he's "clear to play", but he doesn't want to work out during his visits.

This is clearly a 'red flag' for the Buffalo Bills, which are on the lead to sign him. If he doesn't prove he's ready, how could they only trust his word? The medical clearance is not enough for them as he need to show he's ready to play football.

It seems like this situation is keeping the Bills away from signing him, or at leadt of giving him a good contract. But how could anyone blame them if the wide receiver's shape is very doubtful?