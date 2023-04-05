Patrick Mahomes could be crucial for Jalen Hurts and his new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Read here to check out the details.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and this is definitely just the beginning of a new dynasty in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes took home his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the other side, the Eagles had a spectacular season with a 14-3 record, but fell short in that thrilling 38-35 loss against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. However, the pieces seem to be ready as a contender for years in the NFL led by quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

After the 2023 season, Jalen Hurts' contract with the Eagles expires. That isn't something to be worried for Philadelphia and their fans because a new contract could be just around the corner. Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes might help with that.

Jalen Hurts could 'use' Patrick Mahomes to get a new contract with the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts could be working together on a new contract using Patrick Mahomes' latest deal with the Chiefs as the main guideline. On July of 2020, Mahomes signed a ten-year, $450 million contract (worth up to $503 million in bonuses), which gave Kansas City a lot of margin to build around him a Super Bowl caliber team.

In that contract, $63 million were guaranteed at signing and Mahomes also has a $140 million injury guarantee. The long term deal allows the front office to make some moves. For example, just a few weeks ago, the Chiefs restructured part of the contract so that $12 million of Patrick Mahomes' roster bonus for 2023 was converted into a signing bonus. That created $9.6 million in cap space for Andy Reid’s team.

So, the biggest difference between Jalen Hurts and other recent deals (such as the one of Aaron Rodgers or what Lamar Jackson is looking for) will be the long-term essence of it. More years in the agreement, more margin for the Eagles to defer the money. Hurts clearly took notice of Mahomes' perspective with the Chiefs. The team need breathing room to remain as a contender in the NFL.

The current rookie contract of Jalen Hurts expires after the 2023 season, and, since he wasn't a first round draft pick, there isn't a fifth-year option for the Eagles. However, as both parts are happy with each other, a new deal is coming up. The important thing is that Jalen Hurts would allow Philadelphia to constantly restructure the deal in order to create cap space each season. That's why, when the announcement comes, it would look a lot like the ten-year deal of Patrick Mahomes.