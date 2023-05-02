Even though not everyone is a huge fan of Mac Jones, the New England Patriots newcomer is. JuJu Smith-Schuster recently signed with the AFC East squad and he already has high praises for the quarterback due to his amazing talent.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will be the New England Patriots new wide receiver. He'll receive passes from Mac Jones, and the Super Bowl LVI champion has now surrendered to the quarterback's talent despite his trade rumors.

Mac Jones has been under the spotlight recently. During this offseason, several reports said that the Patriots were interested in trading him, but the team denied those rumores and sticked to him for at least one more season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster surrenders to Mac Jones' amazing talent

Mac Jones has had a rough time at New England. The team's 2021 first-rounder has not been able to prove himself and has not fulfilled the expectations they had from him when he was drafted.

However, they are still giving him one last chance to prove he's the perfect player to guide the offense. They know he can't do it alone, so they signed a top wide receiver like JuJu Smith-Schuster to help him.

Smith-Schuster arrives to New England after playing for one of the best quarterbacks in the league: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super bowl last year, so it will be a tough challenge for the wide receiver to now help Jones succeed.

"I think his role, his leadership is something that I've seen from afar," Smith-Schuster said (via Mike Reiss of ESPN) about Mac Jones. "His work ethic is hard — he's a hard-working guy. Very, very smart at what he does in just working on his craft."

