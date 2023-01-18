Aaron Rodgers' future is uncertain. The quarterback recently said he wants to win another MVP award, which has surprised a New England Patriots legend. He thinks it's incredible that the Green Bay Packers player prefers that over a Super Bowl.

Rob Gronkowski judges Aaron Rodgers for prefering to win an MVP than the Super Bowl

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers revealed he wants to become the 2023 Most Valuable Player, whether it is with the Green Bay Packers or somewhere else.

This quote surprised Rob Gronkowski a lot, who thinks it is unbelievable that the quarterback prefers an MVP award rather than winning another Super Bowl.

“Like bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls, I think, are five times greater than an MVP Award,”Gronkowski said on Up & Adams.

Gronkowski added that he was a "little confused" that Rodgers prefers the MVP as he would be more remembered for winning Super Bowls.