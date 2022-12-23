The 2022 NFL season has been challenging for Mac Jones. After making an impression in his rookie year, taking the Patriots to their first playoffs since Tom Brady left, the second-year quarterback has struggled to get things going this campaign.

Jones, who at some point looked at risk of losing his job to Bailey Zappe, has been just as inconsistent as his team. With three weeks left in the regular season, New England is currently out of playoff spots at 7-7.

The team’s offensive problems often got the best of Jones, who didn’t hide his emotions over the last few weeks. Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork didn’t like it, saying to be “tired” of Jones’ recent temper tantrums.

Vince Wilfork calls out Mac Jones: “Control what you can control”

"I'm tired of it, you know what I'm saying?" Wilfork told NBC Sports Boston, via CBS Sports. "I'm tired of it. You're the leader of this team. You're a quarterback, so you can't be frustrated every single week and every single play. I don't care if you're getting the play call in late, or whatever it may be. At the end of the day, you have to show some poise because you operate the ship. You're the head of the ship when you're out there. Then you've got the teammates looking at you every week and every play. Every other play, it's this, that, and the other.

"Control what you can control," Wilfork added. "That's all you can do. I'm tired of seeing him throw a fit and a temper tantrum. We get it. At the end of the day, everybody is not playing the way they are capable of playing. That's just what it is for everybody, including him. I'm not just gonna throw it all on him, but at this point, I'm tired of seeing it. I think a lot of other people are tired of seeing it, and I'm here to say it."

We have to keep in mind that Jones is still learning. He may have looked a very mature QB for his age last season, but the Patriots will probably need to be more patient. Even if he makes mistakes. Even if this season doesn’t finish well. His 2021 season cannot be just forgotten. Jones at least deserves that.