The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough decision to make. Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky will compete against each other for the starting quarterback job, but a 4-time Super Bowl champion with the team has it very clear who must lead the offense.

Mike Tomlin will have to decide who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. The head coach has two options, Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky, but a 4-time Super Bowl champion with the AFC North team knows who's the perfect player for the job.

The 2022 NFL season was not the best for the Steelers. As they are rebuilding after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the team must find who's going to be his replacement and lead them to success.

Last year, Tomlin used both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky to see who's the best option for them. For this reason, a Steelers legend has revealed who's his favorite to take the offense.

Steelers' 4-time Super Bowl champion chooses between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky

In 2022, the Steelers decided to sign Mitch Trubisky even though they selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th-overall pick. The former Bears quarterback was set to be his backup, but he fought until the end for the starter role.

Mike Tomlin has a tough decision to make, but he has received some help from a 4-time Super Bowl champion and a Steelers legend. Terry Bradshaw has selected who he thinks is the best quarterback in the roster.

"Got to love this guy!!" Bradshaw wrote on his official Facebook page. "Kenny Pickett, here's to your great future with the Steelers."

Bradshaw is probably the best quarterback in Steelers history as he won four Super Bowls with the AFC North squad. For this reason, he's a recognized voice when talking about a player for the position he used to play.