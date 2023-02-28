The 2023 NFL Draft is near and Bryce Young is seen as one of the best quarterbacks of this class. He's so talented that even Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders' head coach, has compared him to a recent Super Bowl champion.

Bryce Young is probably one of the best three quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class. The one from Alabama is the main target of some teams and now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who's looking for a player for this position, has compared him to a recent Super Bowl champion.

Derek Carr's exit left the Raiders with a huge doubt: who will be their quarterback in 2023? They could give Jarrett Stidham an opportunity, but rumors say they are very interested in a newcomer.

A veteran quarterback is the most probable scenario for them, but they could also try to get to the first spots in the upcoming Draft in order to select a top young player like Bryce Young.

Josh McDaniels compares Alabama's Bryce Young to a recent Super Bowl champion

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new quarterback, but will they make a blockbuster move in the 2023 NFL Draft to get one of the best players of this class?

Bryce Young is seen as a top prospect this year. However, his height (5'10-1/2) could be seen as a problem for the scouts, but not for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Height is not a prerequisite for the quarterback position," Josh McDaniels said. He mentioned Russell Wilson (5'11"), a recent Super Bowl champion, as a player who has been successful despite not being as tall as others.

It is unlikely that the Raiders trade with Chicago or Houston for the first two picks in order to get him, but these words from McDaniels may lead to the team pushing for a blockbuster deal in order to get Young in the upcoming Draft.