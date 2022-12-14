Future NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski is looking forward to teaming up with Tom Brady again. This time, however, it won't happen on the gridiron.

It's been a tough year for Tom Brady. First, it was his failed retirement. Then, he got a divorce from Gisele Bundchen, followed by the FTX fiasco and a plethora of injuries for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Things are finally starting to come around for Todd Bowles' team, and the Bucs are on top of their division even despite their losing record. But speculation continues to arise about Brady's future once his contract expires.

Brady will be a free agent again, and some believe he's not ready to walk away from the game just yet. However, his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, would love to team up again, this time on the booth.

NFL News: Rob Gronkowski Wants To Team Up With Tom Brady Again

“That would be a great team to have him here at Fox,” Gronkowski told USA Today. “You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun.”

“He’d be talking his football knowledge,” Gronk added. “He’s got incredible football knowledge, and it’s just gonna be wonderful once he gets to the Fox studio and he’s able to share it. I mean, I’ve been spending so many meetings with him where he can just break down the game of football just like that. And I just feel prepared, ready for the game in just 30 minutes, because I know everyone on the defense and how they’re gonna play, because he can just break it down that easily to myself and to our teammates whenever we’re in a meeting. And so it’s just gonna be great to hear his knowledge, to hear his perspective on the game of football.”

Brady signed a 10-year, $100 million deal with Fox to join their team once he's done playing football, so Gronk could be on to something here. Then again, it doesn't seem like the seven-time Super Bowl champion is ready to call it quits.