The New Orleans Saints have been in a limbo at the quarterback position ever since Drew Brees retired. That’s why this offseason they took a chance on Derek Carr, but he may not have Michael Thomas soon. Dennis Allen recently shared an injury update on the WR.

Dennis Allen talks about Michael Thomas’ return

Thomas was a top 3 wide receiver in the NFL while being fully healthy. The last time he had that status he became the Offensive Player of the Year, setting the all-time record with 149 receptions. But the problem is his recent dominant version was seen back in 2019, so he is far removed from that level of performances.

Injuries were the reason why he has never been even close to his potential. In fact, the wide receiver only played 10 games in the last three seasons. In 2022 he only had three matchups before a toe injury finished the year for him. Now, Saints coach Allen shared an update regarding his status.