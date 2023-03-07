The New York Jets really want Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback in 2023. Sauce Gardner, the team's cornerback, has now sent him an attractive offer if he decides to leave the Green Bay Packers and land in the Big Apple.

Aaron Rodgers' future is uncertain. Even though rumors said he would be leaving the Packers after the 2022 season, there are still doubts about it as Green Bay could be giving him last one chance to prove himself with them.

The 39-year-old is seen as one of the most interesting veteran quarterbacks. That's why the Jets have already made a move for him and even the players are doing their job to help the team's front office with this task.

Sauce Gardner's offer for Aaron Rodgers if he joins the Jets

The trade period is about to start and the Jets are looking for a veteran quarterback for the upcoming season. According to reports, they are really interested in Aaron Rodgers after Derek Carr signed with the Saints, so they are really committed to convincing the Packers quarterback to join them.

But the team's front office is not the only one working on Rodgers' arrival. Sauce Gardner, Jets' cornerback, enticed the quarterback with a very attractive offer in order to convince him to join his team.

"Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead," Gardner tweeted after it was announced that Jets officials are meeting with the Packers quarterback.

Would that be enough to convince Rodgers? Probably not, but Gardner at least tried.