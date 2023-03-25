The Seattle Seahawks are always competitive, and last season was the prove. Now they signed a Super Bowl champion to improve their chances in the NFC West. Check out who is that player.

The first wave of free agency saw most of the best players available signing with new teams. For the Seattle Seahawks their most important news was the extension of QB Geno Smith. But they have just made a move to bring in a star.

Seattle was expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL last season after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The starting quarterback spot was going to be decided in an underwhelming battle between Smith and Drew Lock, although the results were impressive.

Smith turned his opportunity into a big pay day. The Comeback Player of the Year received a three-year deal worth 75 million dollars thanks to his performances. That gave the franchise some stability, though their recent transaction was very encouraging as well.

Seattle Seahawks sign a top free agent

The Seahawks hold the 5th overall pick that was originally owned by the Broncos. While some may think it’s a great opportunity to grab a young signal-caller, their competitive approach will likely lead them to an elite defensive player. On Saturday they added a key piece to improve that unit before the draft.

Seattle agreed to a deal with linebacker Bobby Wagner. It is a one-year contract worth seven million dollars, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The future Hall of Famer was an irreplaceable part of the Seahawks that won Super Bowl XLVIII, so his presence there will be impactful since day one.