The Carolina Panthers made a huge move after the NFL Combine by trading to the first overall pick, but they can’t stop there. They now added a wide receiver to help their future franchise quarterback.

The NFL received a big shock when the Panthers traded for the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. It wasn’t a cheap move with the Chicago Bears, although they will be picking their favorite quarterback thanks to that decision. Carolina now added a wide receiver to not leave their young signal-caller alone.

The NFL Combine usually works as an event where a lot of preliminary negotiations happen because every team is well represented there. There was no doubt that the Bears were willing to trade the N°1 pick since they have Justin Fields at QB, but the Panthers had to make a huge offer.

It is still too early to know who their pick will be. The main options are Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. One of them is going to become their next quarterback unless there is a surprising turn. Whoever it is, he will need help especially as a rookie.

Carolina Panthers get a new wide receiver

The trade with Chicago left Carolina without their top pass-catcher. Getting rid of D.J. Moore was something that facilitated the move, although it is a piece hard to replace. The Panthers took notice of that absence and signed former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. However, he won’t be the only veteran presence there.

Carolina agreed to a deal with DJ Chark to add another option in the passing game. There weren’t many exciting possibilities at WR in free agency, but the Panthers made two solid additions without investing a lot. Chark played for the Detroit Lions last season, finishing with 30 receptions for 502 yards in 11 games.