The Denver Broncos are preparing for their 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, Russell Wilson will miss some time after getting an unexpected knee surgery. Will he be ready for the OTAs?

Russell Wilson wants to leave behind his awful 2022 NFL season. The Denver Broncos quarterback is preparing for the upcoming campaign and he underwent an unexpected knee surgery, but how much time will he miss for it?

Even though the Broncos were very excited about Russell Wilson's arrival in 2022, his year was an absolute disaster. He didn't live up to the expectations, and Denver finished at the bottom of the AFC West with a 5-12 record.

For this reason, the team's front office decided to make some adjustments for the upcoming season. They are still looking forward to a great performance by Wilson. That's why he decided to undergo surgery to feel more comfortbale in 2023.

How much time will Russell Wilson miss for his knee surgery?

Russell Wilson's health gave him a hard time in 2022. He was uncomfortable with his shoulder last year and even the coaching staff revealed this was a major problem for the quarterback during the entire season.

Unfortunately, it was not the only injury he had. During the last seasons, Wilson has struggled with his right knee. That's why he decided to undergo surgery to solve what's bothering him and get rid of it for the 2023 campaign.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. This procedure was a minor cleanup, so he's set to return before the start of the Organized Team Activities this offseason.