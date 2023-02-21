The Buffalo Bills left much to be desired last season, failing to reach the AFC Championship game for the second straight year. Here's what WR Stefon Diggs had to say about his team.

The Bills may have entered the 2022 NFL season with high aspirations, maybe higher than in previous years. But in the end, nothing changed. Buffalo didn't even come close to the Super Bowl, losing to Cincinnati in the divisional round.

That home defeat to Joe Burrow and the Bengals made a lot of noise inside the building, with head coach Sean McDermott claiming everyone at the organization needed to improve. The season hadn't been bad until then, but that didn't matter.

Stefon Diggs looked like the most frustrated player by the end of the year, especially in the Bengals loss. Nearly a month later, the star wideout explained what went wrong for his team.

Stefon Diggs says Bills lost their winning formula during the season

“I feel like the first nine weeks we had kind of like a formula, like a recipe for winning, and we kind of got away from it on the back end,” Diggs said on The Dan Patrick Show, via Syracuse.com. “We were creating ways to win but, just how we were winning wasn’t as smooth as the first nine weeks.

“It was just some crucial moments in the year that late in the season, late in the fourth quarter, it was opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. So I felt like that last series or that last play (against the Bengals) when you saw frustration. It wasn’t necessarily just that play, but those moments built up to it.”

The Bills seem to have the pieces to dream big, but so far, they've failed to step up when it mattered the most. Now it's time to clear their heads, hoping to leave these frustrations behind to come back stronger next season.