The Super Bowl LVI faced the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFC team won, but the AFC squad touched a rival's heart and now he wants to be champion with them this 2022.

As today, the Los Angeles Rams are still the NFL champions after their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI. However, a retired player from the NFC squad may join the AFC North team as he would play football again in order to help them win the title this 2022.

The Playoffs are near and it seems like the Bengals will win the AFC North again this year. They have a very solid roster, but there are some pieces available in the free agency that would definitely help them a lot.

All the squads are trying to convince the free agents to join them and help them win the Super Bowl, but the offer must be attractive. Now, it seems like the Bengals could add a recent champion to increase their odds of getting a title this year a lot.

Super Bowl LVI champion sends a message to the Bengals to join them soon

The Los Angeles Rams proved last year to be the best team in the NFL. After their Super Bowl LVI title, some players left to other teams and others decided to retire, but now one of those could return to the fields to join the Bengals.

Andrew Whitworth, offensive lineman, was questioned about the possibility of returning to football if the Cincinnati Bengals ask him to. He gave a surprising response to it.

"I've said this since the day I retired, I'll never say never," Whitworth said onThe Season with Peter Schrager podcast."There's always a chance. "I love taking on chances. So, to me there's always one. Obviously, there's a lot of things that would go into it."

The Bengals would be the perfect landing spot for Whitworth for the Playoffs. Cincinnati recently lost right tackle La'el Collins after suffering a torn ACL, so the Super Bowl LVI champion could fit perfectly in the squad.