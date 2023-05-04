The Buffalo Bills are preparing everything to move to a new home. The AFC East team has revealed some pictures of their new stadium, which is set to be ready for 2026. Take a look at this masterpiece!

The Buffalo Bills will start a massive change soon. The AFC East team has revealed pictures of their new stadium. Take a look at their soon-to-be new home, which is set to be ready for 2026.

Highmark Stadium is set to be left behind by the Bills. Since 1973, Buffalo played at that venue, which was first called Rich Stadium. It has had some renovations, but it is time for the team to move on.

The Buffalo Bills will have a new home after 49 years. Rich Stadium, also known as Highmark Stadium, will see the team leave soon, once their new venue is ready.

The Bills won't move far away, though. Their new home will be across Highmark Stadium, at Abbott Road. The team informed that the constructions will begin immediately in order to get it done by 2026.

"Now that all the negotiations are over, we are excited to begin the physical phase of this project, which will lead to the opening of the stadium," Bills Executive Vice President & COO, Ron Raccuia said. "Major construction in June will begin with excavation. The final design elements are never really final, but it's extremely dialed in at this point."

Take a look at New Bills Stadium Renderings: