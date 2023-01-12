There were a lot of discussion when the league made the decision of playing the AFC Championship game in a neutral site depending the teams, but now there is more certainty. Find out what stadium could host a potential Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills.

Last week was a very traumatic one for the league given what happened to Damar Hamlin. Now it all stands in the AFC Championship match to be played with no home-field advantage if the clash is Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs.

There was a change made that was an extraordinary situation. The game of the Bills vs the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football forced the NFL to organize the playoffs in a different way in one scenario. Since Buffalo didn’t play all 17 weeks for the cancellation of that game, they deemed Kansas City hosting a potential title match vs them to be unfair.

The resolution was that if those teams reached the AFC Final they would be playing in a neutral site. So the following step was to find what location should be selected in that case. After one possibility was turned down for scheduling purposes, a new host was confirmed.

Where would the Chiefs vs Bills be played?

Right from the day the league began thinking about playing a potential AFC Championship game in a neutral site there was one candidate. That were the Indianapolis Colts as the hosts of the match, but they rejected the idea because of having other events already scheduled at Lucas Oil Stadium on the required date.

Although on Thursday the NFL confirmed where these teams will clash if it were to happen in the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both get there. in the end it was the Atlanta Falcons venue the one that could receive such a fantastic game between title contenders.