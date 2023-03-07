Even though he already said he's retiring for good this time, many still believed Tom Brady could change his mind for the second time. However, the NFL legend hilariously ended with any speculation.

Everyone saw it coming, but it's still hard to believe. After more than two decades of greatness, legendary quarterback Tom Brady will not be on the gridiron when the 2023 NFL regular season gets underway.

Even though he had already flirted with retirement only a year ago — but it took him only one month to change his mind — many still thought he could continue playing football for a few more years. Not only did the Buccaneers want him to stay, but many other teams in the league were reportedly monitoring his situation.

That, in addition to the fact that Brady had already regretted retiring before, made many believe he could come back after all. However, the 7x Super Bowl champ himself made sure to deny those rumors with a hilarious tweet.

Tom Brady's hilarious tweet that denies any possibility of playing in 2023

Dov Kleiman of BroBible wrote a viral tweet Monday that claimed that, according to the Rich Eisen Show, Tom Brady might not be done playing football after all and that Miami could be next for him.

Only a day later, the most successful player in NFL history quoted the tweet with a hilarious reason why he doesn't have time to come back. "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady tweeted.

Brady is now enjoying some quality time with his family that he sacrificed for so long throughout his intense career. He will reconnect with football, though, as he signed a lucrative deal with Fox to call NFL games.